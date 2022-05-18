Mukund Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore, down 50.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore in March 2022 down 50.24% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 7.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022 up 42.66% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2021.

Mukund Engg shares closed at 30.75 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)