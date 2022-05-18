Mukund Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore, down 50.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukand Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore in March 2022 down 50.24% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 7.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022 up 42.66% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2021.
Mukund Engg shares closed at 30.75 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Mukand Engineers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.12
|5.49
|8.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.12
|5.49
|8.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.56
|0.63
|0.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.25
|1.59
|4.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.74
|2.95
|2.82
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.97
|3.39
|5.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.03
|-3.20
|-4.67
|Other Income
|0.83
|0.22
|0.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.20
|-2.98
|-3.77
|Interest
|2.58
|2.59
|3.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.78
|-5.57
|-6.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.78
|-5.57
|-6.90
|Tax
|--
|0.06
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.78
|-5.63
|-7.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.78
|-5.63
|-7.03
|Equity Share Capital
|12.58
|12.58
|12.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.80
|-4.48
|-5.59
|Diluted EPS
|-3.80
|-4.48
|-5.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.80
|-4.48
|-5.59
|Diluted EPS
|-3.80
|-4.48
|-5.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited