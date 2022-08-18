Mukat Pipes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 48.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukat Pipes are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 48.8% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 67.27% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
Mukat Pipes shares closed at 7.84 on August 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and 205.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mukat Pipes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.67
|2.06
|1.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.67
|2.06
|1.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.38
|1.20
|1.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.10
|-0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.25
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.19
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.28
|-0.14
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.38
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.34
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|0.34
|-0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.34
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.34
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|5.92
|5.92
|5.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.29
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.29
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.29
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.29
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited