Mukat Pipes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 48.8% Y-o-Y

Aug 18, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukat Pipes are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2022 down 48.8% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 67.27% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Mukat Pipes shares closed at 7.84 on August 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and 205.06% over the last 12 months.

Mukat Pipes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.67 2.06 1.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.67 2.06 1.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.38 1.20 1.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.10 -0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.25 0.25
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.22 0.19 0.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.28 -0.14
Other Income 0.10 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 0.38 -0.04
Interest 0.04 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.12 0.34 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 0.34 -0.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 0.34 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 0.34 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 5.92 5.92 5.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.29 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.10 0.29 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.29 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.10 0.29 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mukat Pipes #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: Aug 18, 2022 10:11 am
next story
