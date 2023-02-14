Mukand Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,347.41 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,347.41 crore in December 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 1,322.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.64 crore in December 2022 down 61.58% from Rs. 43.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.15 crore in December 2022 down 10.39% from Rs. 93.91 crore in December 2021.