Mukand Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,347.41 crore, up 1.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mukand are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,347.41 crore in December 2022 up 1.88% from Rs. 1,322.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.64 crore in December 2022 down 61.58% from Rs. 43.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.15 crore in December 2022 down 10.39% from Rs. 93.91 crore in December 2021.

Mukand
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,342.48 1,456.70 1,322.59
Other Operating Income 4.93 5.74 --
Total Income From Operations 1,347.41 1,462.44 1,322.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 890.85 1,016.40 929.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.26 0.07 2.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.73 -22.87 -77.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.04 46.40 49.88
Depreciation 13.65 11.98 11.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -0.28 --
Other Expenses 369.45 375.18 349.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.89 35.56 57.07
Other Income 6.61 22.10 25.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.50 57.66 82.75
Interest 50.37 45.50 32.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.13 12.16 50.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.13 12.16 50.08
Tax 3.49 0.69 6.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.64 11.47 43.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.64 11.47 43.31
Equity Share Capital 144.51 144.51 141.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.15 0.79 3.06
Diluted EPS 1.15 0.79 3.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.15 0.79 3.06
Diluted EPS 1.15 0.79 3.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
