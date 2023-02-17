Mufin Green Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.66 crore, up 524.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.66 crore in December 2022 up 524.39% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2022 up 281.98% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2022 up 192.31% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.