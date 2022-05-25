 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MTAR Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.58 crore, up 42.53% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MTAR Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.58 crore in March 2022 up 42.53% from Rs. 69.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.80 crore in March 2022 up 9.96% from Rs. 18.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.14 crore in March 2022 down 1.66% from Rs. 30.65 crore in March 2021.

MTAR Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.65 in March 2021.

MTAR Tech shares closed at 1,470.40 on May 24, 2022 (NSE)

MTAR Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.58 78.10 69.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.58 78.10 69.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.01 40.41 26.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.74 -13.30 -15.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.93 17.15 15.60
Depreciation 3.75 3.70 3.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.67 11.03 11.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.95 19.11 26.83
Other Income 2.44 1.15 0.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.39 20.26 27.42
Interest 2.57 1.52 2.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.83 18.74 25.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.83 18.74 25.24
Tax 4.02 5.43 7.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.80 13.31 18.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.80 13.31 18.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.80 13.31 18.01
Equity Share Capital 30.76 30.76 30.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.44 4.32 6.65
Diluted EPS 6.44 4.32 6.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.44 4.32 6.65
Diluted EPS 6.44 4.32 6.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 12:00 pm
