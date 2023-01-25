 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moschip Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore, up 51.39% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore in December 2022 up 51.39% from Rs. 31.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 58.95% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2022 down 14.79% from Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2021.

Moschip Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.33 43.25 31.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.33 43.25 31.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.27 0.55 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.10 34.98 22.97
Depreciation 3.00 3.25 1.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.64 4.17 2.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.32 0.31 3.79
Other Income 0.51 2.92 1.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.82 3.23 5.02
Interest 1.62 2.35 2.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.20 0.88 2.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.20 0.88 2.93
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.20 0.88 2.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.20 0.88 2.93
Equity Share Capital 33.19 32.13 31.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 8,240.41 48.39 62.97
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.05 0.18
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.05 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.05 0.18
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.05 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
