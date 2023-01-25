Moschip Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore, up 51.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.33 crore in December 2022 up 51.39% from Rs. 31.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 58.95% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.82 crore in December 2022 down 14.79% from Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2021.