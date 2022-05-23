Morarjee Text Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.83 crore, up 23.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morarjee Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 79.83 crore in March 2022 up 23.61% from Rs. 64.58 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.70 crore in March 2022 down 73.37% from Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022 down 76.49% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2021.
Morarjee Text shares closed at 21.85 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.23% returns over the last 6 months and 32.02% over the last 12 months.
|
|Morarjee Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|79.83
|77.35
|64.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|79.83
|77.35
|64.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.80
|33.80
|22.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.45
|-1.30
|-1.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.17
|7.20
|7.21
|Depreciation
|5.65
|5.73
|5.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.60
|33.23
|29.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.94
|-1.31
|1.53
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.88
|-1.24
|1.83
|Interest
|19.81
|18.58
|15.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.69
|-19.82
|-13.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.69
|-19.82
|-13.54
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.69
|-19.82
|-13.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.69
|-19.82
|-13.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.70
|-19.83
|-13.67
|Equity Share Capital
|25.43
|25.43
|25.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.52
|-5.46
|-3.76
|Diluted EPS
|-6.52
|-5.46
|-3.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.52
|-5.46
|-3.76
|Diluted EPS
|-6.52
|-5.46
|-3.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited