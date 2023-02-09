 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Morarjee Text Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore, down 23.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morarjee Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore in December 2022 down 23.57% from Rs. 77.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.63 crore in December 2022 down 94.81% from Rs. 19.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2022 down 337.64% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2021.

Morarjee Textiles
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 59.12 51.99 77.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 59.12 51.99 77.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.11 26.37 33.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.47 1.73 -1.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.17 7.12 7.20
Depreciation 5.67 5.64 5.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.42 29.43 33.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.72 -18.30 -1.31
Other Income 0.38 0.34 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.34 -17.96 -1.24
Interest 22.28 20.61 18.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -38.62 -38.57 -19.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -38.62 -38.57 -19.82
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -38.62 -38.57 -19.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -38.62 -38.57 -19.82
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -- -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -38.63 -38.57 -19.83
Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.63 -10.62 -5.46
Diluted EPS -10.63 -10.62 -5.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.63 -10.62 -5.46
Diluted EPS -10.63 -10.62 -5.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited