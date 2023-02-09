Morarjee Text Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore, down 23.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morarjee Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore in December 2022 down 23.57% from Rs. 77.35 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.63 crore in December 2022 down 94.81% from Rs. 19.83 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.67 crore in December 2022 down 337.64% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2021.
Morarjee Text shares closed at 20.45 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.84% returns over the last 6 months and -21.35% over the last 12 months.
|
|Morarjee Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.12
|51.99
|77.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.12
|51.99
|77.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.11
|26.37
|33.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.47
|1.73
|-1.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.17
|7.12
|7.20
|Depreciation
|5.67
|5.64
|5.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.42
|29.43
|33.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.72
|-18.30
|-1.31
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.34
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.34
|-17.96
|-1.24
|Interest
|22.28
|20.61
|18.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.62
|-38.57
|-19.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.62
|-38.57
|-19.82
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.62
|-38.57
|-19.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.62
|-38.57
|-19.82
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|--
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-38.63
|-38.57
|-19.83
|Equity Share Capital
|25.43
|25.43
|25.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.63
|-10.62
|-5.46
|Diluted EPS
|-10.63
|-10.62
|-5.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.63
|-10.62
|-5.46
|Diluted EPS
|-10.63
|-10.62
|-5.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited