Monarch Net Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.00 crore, up 28.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monarch Networth Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.00 crore in December 2022 up 28.09% from Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in December 2022 down 9.27% from Rs. 12.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.92 crore in December 2022 down 2.87% from Rs. 19.48 crore in December 2021.

Monarch Networth Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 45.00 35.05 35.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 45.00 35.05 35.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.66 8.51 7.62
Depreciation 0.28 0.27 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.11 10.53 12.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.96 15.74 14.80
Other Income 3.68 1.53 4.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.64 17.27 19.23
Interest 2.57 1.80 0.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.06 15.47 18.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.06 15.47 18.55
Tax 4.35 4.49 5.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.71 10.98 12.91
Prior Year Adjustments 0.00 -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.71 10.98 12.91
Equity Share Capital 31.05 31.05 31.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.77 3.47 4.33
Diluted EPS 3.68 3.38 4.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.77 3.47 4.33
Diluted EPS 3.68 3.38 4.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
