Monarch Net Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.00 crore, up 28.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.00 crore in December 2022 up 28.09% from Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in December 2022 down 9.27% from Rs. 12.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.92 crore in December 2022 down 2.87% from Rs. 19.48 crore in December 2021.