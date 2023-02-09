 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Monarch Net Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.53 crore, up 29.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Monarch Networth Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 47.53 crore in December 2022 up 29.75% from Rs. 36.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.01 crore in December 2022 down 3.47% from Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in December 2022 up 4.25% from Rs. 20.46 crore in December 2021.
Monarch Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.84 in December 2021. Monarch Net shares closed at 250.65 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.33% returns over the last 6 months and 62.76% over the last 12 months.
Monarch Networth Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations47.5336.1936.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations47.5336.1936.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.738.597.84
Depreciation0.280.270.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.1810.6012.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3416.7315.91
Other Income3.711.494.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0518.2220.21
Interest2.001.370.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.0516.8519.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax19.0516.8519.52
Tax5.044.815.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.0112.0414.51
Prior Year Adjustments0.00----
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.0112.0414.51
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.0112.0414.51
Equity Share Capital31.0531.0531.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.513.814.84
Diluted EPS4.413.724.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.513.814.84
Diluted EPS4.413.724.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Monarch Net #Monarch Networth Capital #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2023 05:33 pm