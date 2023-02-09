Monarch Net Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.53 crore, up 29.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Monarch Networth Capital are:Net Sales at Rs 47.53 crore in December 2022 up 29.75% from Rs. 36.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.01 crore in December 2022 down 3.47% from Rs. 14.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in December 2022 up 4.25% from Rs. 20.46 crore in December 2021.
Monarch Net EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.84 in December 2021.
|Monarch Net shares closed at 250.65 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.33% returns over the last 6 months and 62.76% over the last 12 months.
|Monarch Networth Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.53
|36.19
|36.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.53
|36.19
|36.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.73
|8.59
|7.84
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.27
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.18
|10.60
|12.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.34
|16.73
|15.91
|Other Income
|3.71
|1.49
|4.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.05
|18.22
|20.21
|Interest
|2.00
|1.37
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.05
|16.85
|19.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.05
|16.85
|19.52
|Tax
|5.04
|4.81
|5.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.01
|12.04
|14.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|0.00
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.01
|12.04
|14.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|14.01
|12.04
|14.51
|Equity Share Capital
|31.05
|31.05
|31.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.51
|3.81
|4.84
|Diluted EPS
|4.41
|3.72
|4.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.51
|3.81
|4.84
|Diluted EPS
|4.41
|3.72
|4.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited