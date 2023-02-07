Modern Converte Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 73.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 73.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 38.04% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 5.08% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.