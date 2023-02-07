 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Modern Converte Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 73.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Converters are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 73.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 38.04% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 5.08% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

Modern Converters
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 0.09 0.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.09 0.09 0.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.20 0.28 0.40
Depreciation 0.29 0.28 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.44 0.49 0.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.86 -0.95 -0.67
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.85 -0.95 -0.64
Interest 0.08 0.08 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.93 -1.03 -0.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.93 -1.03 -0.64
Tax -0.05 -0.05 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.88 -0.98 -0.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.88 -0.98 -0.64
Equity Share Capital 3.09 3.09 3.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.86 -0.32 -2.07
Diluted EPS -2.86 -0.32 -2.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.86 -0.32 -2.07
Diluted EPS -2.86 -0.32 -2.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited