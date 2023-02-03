MMP Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.68 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.68 crore in December 2022 up 9.72% from Rs. 116.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2022 down 4.6% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2022 up 3.67% from Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2021.