MM Forgings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 322.37 crore, up 9.89% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MM Forgings are:

Net Sales at Rs 322.37 crore in March 2022 up 9.89% from Rs. 293.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.42 crore in March 2022 down 16.71% from Rs. 34.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.95 crore in March 2022 down 1.77% from Rs. 61.03 crore in March 2021.

MM Forgings EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.14 in March 2021.

MM Forgings shares closed at 814.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.70% returns over the last 6 months and 67.30% over the last 12 months.

MM Forgings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 322.37 296.46 292.52
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.84
Total Income From Operations 322.37 296.46 293.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 167.43 135.18 118.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.87 -6.88 14.58
Power & Fuel 26.50 -- 25.32
Employees Cost 35.37 30.41 29.18
Depreciation 16.85 16.93 18.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.58 80.62 46.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.51 40.19 41.04
Other Income 5.59 2.71 1.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.10 42.90 42.60
Interest 6.25 7.51 8.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.85 35.39 34.58
Exceptional Items 0.95 0.52 0.76
P/L Before Tax 37.80 35.91 35.34
Tax 9.37 6.50 1.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.42 29.41 34.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.42 29.41 34.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.42 29.41 34.12
Equity Share Capital 24.14 24.14 24.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.77 12.18 14.14
Diluted EPS 11.77 12.18 14.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.77 12.18 14.14
Diluted EPS 11.77 12.18 14.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 01:00 pm
