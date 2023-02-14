 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mirza Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 592.30 crore, up 1.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirza International are:

Net Sales at Rs 592.30 crore in December 2022 up 1.18% from Rs. 585.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.93 crore in December 2022 up 31.32% from Rs. 42.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.21 crore in December 2022 up 17.93% from Rs. 83.28 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 592.30 479.79 585.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 592.30 479.79 585.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 80.98 91.84 63.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 237.15 291.08 244.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.28 -103.38 40.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.29 30.15 27.46
Depreciation 16.61 16.30 17.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 150.20 107.25 131.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.34 46.54 60.63
Other Income 1.25 3.04 5.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.60 49.58 66.03
Interest 6.44 6.29 6.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.15 43.29 59.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 75.15 43.29 59.56
Tax 19.22 11.37 16.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.93 31.92 42.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.93 31.92 42.60
Equity Share Capital 24.06 24.06 24.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.65 2.65 3.54
Diluted EPS 4.65 2.65 3.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.65 2.65 3.54
Diluted EPS 4.65 2.65 3.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited