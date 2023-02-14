Mirza Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 592.30 crore, up 1.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 592.30 crore in December 2022 up 1.18% from Rs. 585.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.93 crore in December 2022 up 31.32% from Rs. 42.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.21 crore in December 2022 up 17.93% from Rs. 83.28 crore in December 2021.