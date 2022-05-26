Mirc Electronic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.37 crore, up 7.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.37 crore in March 2022 up 7.67% from Rs. 228.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2022 down 1544.97% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 95.19% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2021.

Mirc Electronic shares closed at 14.40 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.22% returns over the last 6 months and -19.55% over the last 12 months.