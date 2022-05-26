 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mirc Electronic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.37 crore, up 7.67% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirc Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 246.37 crore in March 2022 up 7.67% from Rs. 228.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2022 down 1544.97% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 95.19% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2021.

Mirc Electronic shares closed at 14.40 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.22% returns over the last 6 months and -19.55% over the last 12 months.

Mirc Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 246.37 379.07 228.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 246.37 379.07 228.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.78 251.06 148.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 56.98 60.89 76.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 60.94 23.35 -37.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.97 16.28 14.02
Depreciation 1.98 2.07 1.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.70 19.45 20.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.98 5.97 5.52
Other Income 0.35 0.34 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.63 6.31 5.98
Interest 2.78 3.66 3.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.41 2.65 2.09
Exceptional Items -17.12 -- -0.60
P/L Before Tax -21.53 2.65 1.49
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.53 2.65 1.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.53 2.65 1.49
Equity Share Capital 23.11 23.10 23.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.93 0.11 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.93 0.11 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.93 0.11 0.06
Diluted EPS -0.93 0.11 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
