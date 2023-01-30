 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mindspace REIT Q3 net operating income rises 22 pc to Rs 455 cr; to distribute Rs 285 cr to unitholders

PTI
Jan 30, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Monday reported a 22 per cent increase in its net operating income to Rs 455 crore for the quarter ended December and announced a distribution of Rs 284.6 crore to unitholders.

Its net operating income stood at Rs 373.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said in a regulatory filing that its gross leasing stood at 1.3 million square feet in the third quarter of FY23, taking cumulative leasing during April-December to 3.5 million square feet.

The committed occupancy further rises to 88.3 per cent.