MEP Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 98.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in December 2022 down 98.96% from Rs. 239.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.34 crore in December 2022 down 304.9% from Rs. 12.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.49 crore in December 2022 down 125.91% from Rs. 152.41 crore in December 2021.