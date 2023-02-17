 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MEP Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 98.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in December 2022 down 98.96% from Rs. 239.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.34 crore in December 2022 down 304.9% from Rs. 12.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.49 crore in December 2022 down 125.91% from Rs. 152.41 crore in December 2021.

MEP Infrastructure Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.49 81.09 239.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.49 81.09 239.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.57 67.09 56.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.66 6.59 11.58
Depreciation 2.08 19.49 62.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.52 19.41 22.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -47.34 -31.49 86.45
Other Income 5.77 3.13 3.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -41.57 -28.35 89.72
Interest 14.93 19.48 68.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -56.50 -47.83 21.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -56.50 -47.83 21.09
Tax -0.26 0.35 13.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -56.24 -48.18 7.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 8.76 9.50 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -47.48 -38.69 7.72
Minority Interest 2.46 0.26 0.56
Share Of P/L Of Associates -4.31 -6.68 -20.47
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -49.34 -45.10 -12.19
Equity Share Capital 183.45 183.45 183.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.82 -2.47 -0.69
Diluted EPS -2.82 -2.47 -0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.82 -2.47 -0.69
Diluted EPS -2.82 -2.47 -0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited