Mcleod Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.37 crore, down 14.47% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 194.37 crore in March 2022 down 14.47% from Rs. 227.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 172.86 crore in March 2022 down 40.77% from Rs. 122.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 102.27 crore in March 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 110.91 crore in March 2021.

Mcleod shares closed at 20.90 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.06% returns over the last 6 months and -35.49% over the last 12 months.

Mcleod Russel (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 194.37 338.59 227.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 194.37 338.59 227.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -1.27 33.23 14.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 159.22 35.85 153.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 119.12 144.70 103.44
Depreciation 15.79 13.48 17.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.39 111.34 72.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -119.88 -0.01 -133.62
Other Income 1.82 2.83 5.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -118.06 2.82 -128.12
Interest 30.86 43.38 33.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -148.92 -40.56 -161.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -148.92 -40.56 -161.95
Tax 23.94 -5.72 -39.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -172.86 -34.84 -122.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -172.86 -34.84 -122.80
Equity Share Capital 52.23 52.23 52.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.56 -3.34 -11.76
Diluted EPS -16.56 -3.34 -11.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.56 -3.34 -11.76
Diluted EPS -16.56 -3.34 -11.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

