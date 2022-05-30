Mcleod Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.37 crore, down 14.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 194.37 crore in March 2022 down 14.47% from Rs. 227.25 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 172.86 crore in March 2022 down 40.77% from Rs. 122.80 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 102.27 crore in March 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 110.91 crore in March 2021.
Mcleod shares closed at 20.90 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.06% returns over the last 6 months and -35.49% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mcleod Russel (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|194.37
|338.59
|227.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|194.37
|338.59
|227.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-1.27
|33.23
|14.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|159.22
|35.85
|153.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|119.12
|144.70
|103.44
|Depreciation
|15.79
|13.48
|17.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.39
|111.34
|72.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-119.88
|-0.01
|-133.62
|Other Income
|1.82
|2.83
|5.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-118.06
|2.82
|-128.12
|Interest
|30.86
|43.38
|33.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-148.92
|-40.56
|-161.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-148.92
|-40.56
|-161.95
|Tax
|23.94
|-5.72
|-39.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-172.86
|-34.84
|-122.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-172.86
|-34.84
|-122.80
|Equity Share Capital
|52.23
|52.23
|52.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.56
|-3.34
|-11.76
|Diluted EPS
|-16.56
|-3.34
|-11.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.56
|-3.34
|-11.76
|Diluted EPS
|-16.56
|-3.34
|-11.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited