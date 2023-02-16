Mcleod Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 411.74 crore, up 21.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 411.74 crore in December 2022 up 21.6% from Rs. 338.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.93 crore in December 2022 down 103.59% from Rs. 34.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.98 crore in December 2022 down 320.74% from Rs. 16.30 crore in December 2021.