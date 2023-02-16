 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mcleod Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 411.74 crore, up 21.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 411.74 crore in December 2022 up 21.6% from Rs. 338.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.93 crore in December 2022 down 103.59% from Rs. 34.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.98 crore in December 2022 down 320.74% from Rs. 16.30 crore in December 2021.

Mcleod Russel (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 411.74 361.04 338.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 411.74 361.04 338.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.25 25.46 33.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 169.95 -172.13 35.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 162.67 190.73 144.70
Depreciation 12.93 13.12 13.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 108.85 110.07 111.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -53.91 193.79 -0.01
Other Income 5.00 1.17 2.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -48.91 194.96 2.82
Interest 36.68 40.87 43.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -85.59 154.09 -40.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -85.59 154.09 -40.56
Tax -14.66 21.77 -5.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -70.93 132.32 -34.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -70.93 132.32 -34.84
Equity Share Capital 52.23 52.23 52.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.79 12.67 -3.34
Diluted EPS -6.79 12.67 -3.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.79 12.67 -3.34
Diluted EPS -6.79 12.67 -3.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited