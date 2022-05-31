 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mcleod Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.24 crore, down 14.86% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 254.24 crore in March 2022 down 14.86% from Rs. 298.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 192.93 crore in March 2022 down 67.96% from Rs. 114.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 116.38 crore in March 2022 down 27.07% from Rs. 91.59 crore in March 2021.

Mcleod shares closed at 21.65 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.09% returns over the last 6 months and -33.18% over the last 12 months.

Mcleod Russel (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 254.24 388.75 298.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 254.24 388.75 298.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.27 48.48 37.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.83 -0.74 -2.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 169.67 41.10 139.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 134.34 159.93 121.86
Depreciation 19.52 19.38 22.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.90 129.23 106.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -135.29 -8.63 -127.11
Other Income -0.61 4.99 12.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -135.90 -3.64 -114.56
Interest 34.78 45.96 37.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -170.68 -49.60 -151.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -170.68 -49.60 -151.76
Tax 22.25 -6.02 -36.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -192.93 -43.58 -114.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -192.93 -43.58 -114.87
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -192.93 -43.58 -114.87
Equity Share Capital 52.23 52.23 52.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -18.47 -4.17 -11.00
Diluted EPS -18.47 -4.17 -11.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -18.47 -4.17 -11.00
Diluted EPS -18.47 -4.17 -11.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 10:20 am
