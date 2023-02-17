Mcleod Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 488.59 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 488.59 crore in December 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 388.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.79 crore in December 2022 down 62.44% from Rs. 43.58 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.17 crore in December 2022 down 259.91% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.
Mcleod shares closed at 18.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.89% returns over the last 6 months and -28.99% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mcleod Russel (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|488.59
|425.06
|388.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|488.59
|425.06
|388.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.45
|35.33
|48.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.40
|7.87
|-0.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|184.09
|-174.33
|41.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|177.37
|204.61
|159.93
|Depreciation
|18.27
|17.50
|19.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|127.77
|134.96
|129.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-46.76
|199.12
|-8.63
|Other Income
|3.32
|1.65
|4.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.44
|200.77
|-3.64
|Interest
|40.37
|45.44
|45.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-83.81
|155.33
|-49.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-83.81
|155.33
|-49.60
|Tax
|-13.02
|24.57
|-6.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-70.79
|130.76
|-43.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-70.79
|130.76
|-43.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-70.79
|130.76
|-43.58
|Equity Share Capital
|52.23
|52.23
|52.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.78
|12.52
|-4.17
|Diluted EPS
|-6.78
|12.52
|-4.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.78
|12.52
|-4.17
|Diluted EPS
|-6.78
|12.52
|-4.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited