Mcleod Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 488.59 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 488.59 crore in December 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 388.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.79 crore in December 2022 down 62.44% from Rs. 43.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.17 crore in December 2022 down 259.91% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.

Mcleod Russel (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 488.59 425.06 388.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 488.59 425.06 388.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.45 35.33 48.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.40 7.87 -0.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 184.09 -174.33 41.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 177.37 204.61 159.93
Depreciation 18.27 17.50 19.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 127.77 134.96 129.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -46.76 199.12 -8.63
Other Income 3.32 1.65 4.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -43.44 200.77 -3.64
Interest 40.37 45.44 45.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -83.81 155.33 -49.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -83.81 155.33 -49.60
Tax -13.02 24.57 -6.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -70.79 130.76 -43.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -70.79 130.76 -43.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -70.79 130.76 -43.58
Equity Share Capital 52.23 52.23 52.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.78 12.52 -4.17
Diluted EPS -6.78 12.52 -4.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.78 12.52 -4.17
Diluted EPS -6.78 12.52 -4.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
