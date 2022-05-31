 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MBL Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.12 crore, down 54.37% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MBL Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.12 crore in March 2022 down 54.37% from Rs. 76.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.66 crore in March 2022 up 76.48% from Rs. 58.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.57 crore in March 2022 down 138.31% from Rs. 45.86 crore in March 2021.

MBL Infra shares closed at 21.25 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -0.70% over the last 12 months.

MBL Infrastructures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35.12 44.65 76.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35.12 44.65 76.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.70 3.96 15.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.78 3.65 2.98
Depreciation 20.37 15.98 52.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.35 37.72 52.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -58.08 -16.66 -46.37
Other Income 20.14 30.19 39.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -37.94 13.53 -6.93
Interest 8.96 8.89 -5.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -46.90 4.64 -0.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -46.90 4.64 -0.97
Tax -33.24 3.83 57.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.66 0.81 -58.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.66 0.81 -58.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -13.66 0.81 -58.08
Equity Share Capital 104.75 104.75 104.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.31 0.08 -5.54
Diluted EPS -1.31 0.08 -5.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.31 0.08 -5.54
Diluted EPS -1.31 0.08 -5.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #MBL Infra #MBL Infrastructures #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 10:30 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.