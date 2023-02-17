Maximus Interna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.75 crore, up 1414.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.75 crore in December 2022 up 1414.73% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 319.19% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.