Maximus Interna Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.75 crore, up 1414.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maximus International are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.75 crore in December 2022 up 1414.73% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 319.19% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Maximus International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.75 10.05 0.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.75 10.05 0.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.47 9.62 0.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.09 0.10
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.14 0.15 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.13 -0.27
Other Income 0.28 0.40 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 0.54 -0.07
Interest 0.05 0.02 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.18 0.52 -0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.18 0.52 -0.12
Tax -0.01 0.13 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.19 0.39 -0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.19 0.39 -0.09
Equity Share Capital 12.57 12.57 12.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.03 -0.07
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.03 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.03 -0.07
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.03 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited