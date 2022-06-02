Maximus Interna Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.04 crore, up 52.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.04 crore in March 2022 up 52.04% from Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022 up 155.31% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2022 up 66.41% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2021.

Maximus Interna EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2021.

Maximus Interna shares closed at 115.30 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.56% returns over the last 6 months and 19.61% over the last 12 months.