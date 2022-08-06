 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maximus Interna Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.25 crore, up 19.15% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maximus International are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.25 crore in June 2022 up 19.15% from Rs. 18.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022 up 76.9% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2022 up 77.4% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2021.

Maximus Interna EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2021.

Maximus Interna shares closed at 186.80 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 72.09% returns over the last 6 months and 70.13% over the last 12 months.

Maximus International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.25 19.04 18.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.25 19.04 18.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.56 14.20 13.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.18 0.15 2.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.37 0.22 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.05 1.02 0.96
Depreciation 0.31 0.31 0.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.31 1.81 1.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.21 1.33 0.42
Other Income 1.62 0.55 1.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.83 1.87 1.45
Interest 0.37 0.34 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.46 1.54 1.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.46 1.54 1.16
Tax 0.33 0.16 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.13 1.37 1.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.13 1.37 1.09
Minority Interest -0.34 -0.13 -0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.79 1.25 1.01
Equity Share Capital 12.57 12.57 12.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 0.99 0.80
Diluted EPS 1.42 0.99 0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 0.99 0.80
Diluted EPS 1.42 0.99 0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Maximus Interna #Maximus International #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
