Maximus Interna Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.79 crore, up 56.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.79 crore in December 2022 up 56.28% from Rs. 15.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2022 up 97.38% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 53.25% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2021.