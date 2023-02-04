Max Ventures an Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore, down 23.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore in December 2022 down 23.41% from Rs. 38.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2022 down 87.72% from Rs. 32.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.44 crore in December 2022 up 8.65% from Rs. 12.37 crore in December 2021.