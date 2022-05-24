Market Creat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 8.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in March 2022 up 8.49% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 54.81% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 3.45% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Market Creat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Market Creat shares closed at 9.45 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 47.20% returns over the last 6 months