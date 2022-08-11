 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Creat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 15.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Market Creators are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in June 2022 down 15.76% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 54.63% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Market Creat shares closed at 10.57 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.77% returns over the last 6 months and 83.51% over the last 12 months.

Market Creators
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.36 1.90 1.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.36 1.90 1.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.32 0.45 0.33
Depreciation 0.01 0.02 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.17 1.24 1.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 0.19 -0.06
Other Income 0.26 0.08 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 0.28 0.08
Interest 0.19 0.20 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 0.07 -0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 0.07 -0.16
Tax -- 0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 0.06 -0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 0.06 -0.16
Equity Share Capital 10.50 10.50 10.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.04 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.04 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.04 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.04 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
