Market Creat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 15.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in June 2022 down 15.76% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 54.63% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Market Creat shares closed at 10.57 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.77% returns over the last 6 months and 83.51% over the last 12 months.