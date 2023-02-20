Market Creat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 41.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in December 2022 down 41.74% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 161.51% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 71.74% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.