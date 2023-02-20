 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Creat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 41.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Market Creators are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in December 2022 down 41.74% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 161.51% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 71.74% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Market Creators
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.14 1.50 1.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.14 1.50 1.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.35 0.31 0.34
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.93 0.93 1.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 0.25 0.12
Other Income 0.27 0.28 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 0.53 0.44
Interest 0.20 0.19 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 0.34 0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 0.34 0.13
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 0.34 0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 0.34 0.13
Equity Share Capital 10.50 10.50 10.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.21 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.21 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.21 0.08
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.21 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited