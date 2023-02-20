Marg Techno Pro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 4.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in December 2022 down 4.16% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 41.45% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 35.71% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.