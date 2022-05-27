Manugraph Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore, down 21.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore in March 2022 down 21.75% from Rs. 16.00 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2022 down 77% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022 down 336.84% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.
Manugraph Ind shares closed at 13.30 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Manugraph Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.52
|12.93
|16.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.52
|12.93
|16.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.54
|6.92
|3.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.23
|0.69
|6.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.69
|5.38
|5.21
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.33
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.23
|3.53
|3.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.03
|-3.92
|-2.50
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.52
|1.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.81
|-3.40
|-0.94
|Interest
|0.59
|0.60
|0.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.40
|-4.00
|-1.60
|Exceptional Items
|-0.07
|-1.06
|-0.23
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.47
|-5.06
|-1.83
|Tax
|0.30
|-0.60
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.77
|-4.46
|-2.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.77
|-4.46
|-2.13
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|-1.12
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|-1.47
|-0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|-1.12
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|-1.47
|-0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited