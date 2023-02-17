Manaksia Steels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.88 crore, down 4.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.88 crore in December 2022 down 4.12% from Rs. 162.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2022 down 64.29% from Rs. 7.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2022 down 39.7% from Rs. 12.09 crore in December 2021.