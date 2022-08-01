 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manaksia Alumin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.97 crore, up 49.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia Aluminium Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.97 crore in June 2022 up 49.31% from Rs. 81.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2022 up 46.24% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.06 crore in June 2022 up 26.13% from Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2021.

Manaksia Alumin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2021.

Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 20.60 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.23% returns over the last 6 months and 18.73% over the last 12 months.

Manaksia Aluminium Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.97 128.70 81.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.97 128.70 81.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.45 102.98 58.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.10 -15.37 -5.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.00 3.88 3.24
Depreciation 1.73 1.66 1.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.71 29.72 18.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.18 5.83 4.78
Other Income 0.15 0.24 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.33 6.07 4.89
Interest 3.67 3.19 3.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.66 2.89 1.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.66 2.89 1.45
Tax 0.54 1.09 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.12 1.79 1.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.12 1.79 1.45
Equity Share Capital 6.55 6.55 6.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 0.27 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.32 0.27 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.32 0.27 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.32 0.27 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
