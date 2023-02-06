 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manaksia Alumin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.14 crore, down 20.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia Aluminium Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.14 crore in December 2022 down 20.87% from Rs. 130.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2022 down 49.74% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 7.44 crore in December 2021.

Manaksia Aluminium Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.14 119.75 130.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.14 119.75 130.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 87.88 68.42 86.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.31 10.29 2.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.29 4.07 4.30
Depreciation 1.75 1.77 1.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.71 28.51 29.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.83 6.68 5.83
Other Income 0.17 0.28 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.00 6.97 5.94
Interest 4.96 4.16 3.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.04 2.81 2.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.04 2.81 2.51
Tax 0.77 0.78 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.26 2.02 2.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.26 2.02 2.51
Equity Share Capital 6.55 6.55 6.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 0.31 0.38
Diluted EPS 0.19 0.31 0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 0.31 0.38
Diluted EPS 0.19 0.31 0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited