Man Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.42 crore, up 180.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:

Net Sales at Rs 122.42 crore in September 2022 up 180.64% from Rs. 43.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.72 crore in September 2022 up 83.5% from Rs. 29.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.92 crore in September 2022 up 87.97% from Rs. 35.07 crore in September 2021.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2021.

Man Infra shares closed at 84.75 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -10.48% over the last 12 months.

Man Infraconstruction
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 122.42 97.53 43.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 122.42 97.53 43.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.22 24.97 13.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.96 7.19 6.22
Depreciation 1.69 1.18 1.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.09 30.23 18.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.46 33.97 4.29
Other Income 39.77 11.84 29.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.23 45.82 33.85
Interest 0.81 0.25 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.42 45.57 33.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.42 45.57 33.77
Tax 8.70 10.83 3.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.72 34.74 29.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.72 34.74 29.82
Equity Share Capital 74.25 74.25 49.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 0.93 1.21
Diluted EPS 1.47 0.93 1.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 0.93 1.21
Diluted EPS 1.47 0.93 1.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:32 pm
