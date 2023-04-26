 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahindra Logist Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,054.51 crore, up 9.76% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,054.51 crore in March 2023 up 9.76% from Rs. 960.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2023 up 118.44% from Rs. 10.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.54 crore in March 2023 up 42.46% from Rs. 57.94 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,054.51 1,140.04 960.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,054.51 1,140.04 960.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 -- 2.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.83 -- 1.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.51 73.96 71.76
Depreciation 46.19 43.38 36.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 905.58 997.28 831.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.39 25.42 16.54
Other Income 2.96 5.14 5.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.35 30.56 21.54
Interest 11.59 11.54 8.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.76 19.02 13.51
Exceptional Items -- 2.70 --
P/L Before Tax 24.76 21.72 13.51
Tax 2.37 4.88 3.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.39 16.84 10.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.39 16.84 10.25
Equity Share Capital 71.98 71.97 71.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 2.34 1.43
Diluted EPS 3.10 2.33 1.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 2.34 1.43
Diluted EPS 3.10 2.33 1.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited