Mahindra Logist Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,054.51 crore, up 9.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,054.51 crore in March 2023 up 9.76% from Rs. 960.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2023 up 118.44% from Rs. 10.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.54 crore in March 2023 up 42.46% from Rs. 57.94 crore in March 2022.