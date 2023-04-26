Mahindra Logist Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,272.51 crore, up 18.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,272.51 crore in March 2023 up 18.63% from Rs. 1,072.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 106.7% from Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.55 crore in March 2023 up 11.38% from Rs. 60.65 crore in March 2022.