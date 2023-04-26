 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahindra Logist Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,272.51 crore, up 18.63% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,272.51 crore in March 2023 up 18.63% from Rs. 1,072.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 106.7% from Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.55 crore in March 2023 up 11.38% from Rs. 60.65 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,272.51 1,329.55 1,072.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,272.51 1,329.55 1,072.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 -- 2.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.83 -- 1.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 98.13 94.48 76.58
Depreciation 55.25 49.80 37.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,109.82 1,172.33 936.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.47 12.94 17.57
Other Income 3.83 5.58 5.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.30 18.52 23.26
Interest 16.93 14.97 9.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.63 3.55 14.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.63 3.55 14.19
Tax -4.83 1.88 3.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.20 1.67 11.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.20 1.67 11.11
Minority Interest 0.21 0.28 1.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.23 -0.56 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.82 1.39 12.23
Equity Share Capital 71.98 71.97 71.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 0.19 1.70
Diluted EPS -0.11 0.19 1.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 0.19 1.70
Diluted EPS -0.11 0.19 1.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited