Mahindra Logist Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,329.55 crore, up 18.93% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 1,329.55 crore in December 2022 up 18.93% from Rs. 1,117.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 down 75.57% from Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.32 crore in December 2022 up 35.88% from Rs. 50.28 crore in December 2021.
Mahindra Logist EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2021. Mahindra Logist shares closed at 466.00 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.50% returns over the last 6 months and -20.01% over the last 12 months.
Mahindra Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,329.551,326.331,117.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,329.551,326.331,117.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--1.075.00
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.82-1.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost94.4883.0076.60
Depreciation49.8043.5535.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,172.331,175.49989.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9424.0411.95
Other Income5.583.352.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5227.3914.57
Interest14.9710.747.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.5516.657.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.5516.657.12
Tax1.884.742.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.6711.915.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.6711.915.07
Minority Interest0.280.890.62
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.56-0.61--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.3912.195.69
Equity Share Capital71.9771.9671.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.191.690.79
Diluted EPS0.191.690.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.191.690.79
Diluted EPS0.191.690.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

