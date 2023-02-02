Mahindra Logist Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,329.55 crore, up 18.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 1,329.55 crore in December 2022 up 18.93% from Rs. 1,117.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 down 75.57% from Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.32 crore in December 2022 up 35.88% from Rs. 50.28 crore in December 2021.
Mahindra Logist EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2021.
|Mahindra Logist shares closed at 466.00 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.50% returns over the last 6 months and -20.01% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra Logistics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,329.55
|1,326.33
|1,117.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,329.55
|1,326.33
|1,117.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1.07
|5.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.82
|-1.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|94.48
|83.00
|76.60
|Depreciation
|49.80
|43.55
|35.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,172.33
|1,175.49
|989.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.94
|24.04
|11.95
|Other Income
|5.58
|3.35
|2.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.52
|27.39
|14.57
|Interest
|14.97
|10.74
|7.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.55
|16.65
|7.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.55
|16.65
|7.12
|Tax
|1.88
|4.74
|2.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.67
|11.91
|5.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.67
|11.91
|5.07
|Minority Interest
|0.28
|0.89
|0.62
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.56
|-0.61
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.39
|12.19
|5.69
|Equity Share Capital
|71.97
|71.96
|71.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.19
|1.69
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|0.19
|1.69
|0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.19
|1.69
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|0.19
|1.69
|0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited