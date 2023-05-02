Mahindra EPC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.96 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.96 crore in March 2023 up 6.74% from Rs. 66.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2023 up 4247.13% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2023 up 394.74% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.