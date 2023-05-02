 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahindra EPC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.96 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.96 crore in March 2023 up 6.74% from Rs. 66.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2023 up 4247.13% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2023 up 394.74% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.96 65.79 66.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.96 65.79 66.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.55 42.31 39.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.15 0.03 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.28 -0.90 3.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.74 7.44 7.42
Depreciation 0.79 0.76 0.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.26 17.30 15.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.19 -1.15 -0.06
Other Income 1.72 0.90 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.91 -0.25 0.17
Interest 0.46 0.44 0.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.45 -0.69 -0.45
Exceptional Items -0.13 -0.02 --
P/L Before Tax 3.32 -0.71 -0.45
Tax 0.59 -0.34 -0.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.73 -0.37 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.73 -0.37 0.06
Equity Share Capital 27.89 27.89 27.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 -0.13 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.98 -0.13 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 -0.13 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.98 -0.13 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited