Mahindra EPC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.79 crore, up 28.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.79 crore in December 2022 up 28.66% from Rs. 51.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 90.24% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 117.11% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.79 26.30 51.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.79 26.30 51.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 42.31 22.64 34.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.90 -6.24 -0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.44 7.02 7.24
Depreciation 0.76 0.76 0.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.30 12.03 12.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.15 -9.91 -3.83
Other Income 0.90 0.04 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.25 -9.87 -3.78
Interest 0.44 0.59 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.69 -10.46 -4.21
Exceptional Items -0.02 -- -0.18
P/L Before Tax -0.71 -10.46 -4.39
Tax -0.34 -2.24 -0.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.37 -8.22 -3.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.37 -8.22 -3.79
Equity Share Capital 27.89 27.89 27.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -2.96 -1.36
Diluted EPS -0.13 -2.96 -1.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -2.96 -1.36
Diluted EPS -0.13 -2.96 -1.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited