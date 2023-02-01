Mahindra EPC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.79 crore, up 28.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.79 crore in December 2022 up 28.66% from Rs. 51.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 up 89.49% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 117.11% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2021.
Mahindra EPC shares closed at 103.25 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.25% returns over the last 6 months and -10.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.79
|26.30
|51.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.79
|26.30
|51.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.31
|22.64
|34.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.90
|-6.24
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.44
|7.02
|7.24
|Depreciation
|0.76
|0.76
|0.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.30
|12.03
|12.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-9.91
|-3.83
|Other Income
|0.90
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-9.87
|-3.78
|Interest
|0.44
|0.59
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-10.46
|-4.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.18
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|-10.46
|-4.39
|Tax
|-0.34
|-2.20
|-0.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|-8.26
|-3.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|-8.26
|-3.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.03
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.38
|-8.26
|-3.62
|Equity Share Capital
|27.89
|27.89
|27.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-2.96
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-2.96
|-1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-2.96
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-2.96
|-1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
