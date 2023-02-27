 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra CIE Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,246.84 crore, up 8.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,246.84 crore in December 2022 up 8.85% from Rs. 2,064.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 657.81 crore in December 2022 down 919.95% from Rs. 80.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 316.79 crore in December 2022 up 44.36% from Rs. 219.45 crore in December 2021.

Mahindra CIE Automotive
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,246.84 2,723.15 2,064.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,246.84 2,723.15 2,064.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,216.03 1,472.59 1,006.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.76 -14.22 50.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 236.48 319.38 301.54
Depreciation 76.73 87.17 82.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 526.69 628.50 502.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.66 229.74 119.49
Other Income 24.40 13.80 17.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 240.06 243.54 136.73
Interest 7.93 16.64 12.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 232.13 226.91 124.05
Exceptional Items 37.87 -- -12.80
P/L Before Tax 270.00 226.91 111.25
Tax 75.55 55.84 32.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 194.45 171.07 78.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -852.64 -- 0.09
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -658.20 171.07 79.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.38 0.30 1.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -657.81 171.37 80.23
Equity Share Capital 379.32 379.32 379.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.35 4.52 2.11
Diluted EPS -17.35 4.52 2.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.35 4.51 2.11
Diluted EPS -17.35 4.52 2.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited