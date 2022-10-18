 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mah Seamless Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,148.08 crore, up 41.5% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Seamless are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,148.08 crore in September 2022 up 41.5% from Rs. 811.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.05 crore in September 2022 up 32.7% from Rs. 92.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.68 crore in September 2022 up 28.88% from Rs. 155.71 crore in September 2021.

Mah Seamless EPS has increased to Rs. 18.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.84 in September 2021.

Mah Seamless shares closed at 873.45 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.55% returns over the last 6 months and 91.17% over the last 12 months.

Maharashtra Seamless
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,148.08 1,057.60 811.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,148.08 1,057.60 811.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 796.22 671.85 649.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.03 30.89 -112.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.70 17.69 18.97
Depreciation 26.33 26.86 25.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 176.06 157.21 131.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.80 153.10 98.09
Other Income 19.55 10.14 31.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 174.35 163.24 129.79
Interest 10.32 9.82 9.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 164.03 153.42 120.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 164.03 153.42 120.03
Tax 40.98 39.35 27.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 123.05 114.07 92.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 123.05 114.07 92.73
Equity Share Capital 33.50 33.50 33.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.37 17.03 13.84
Diluted EPS 18.37 17.03 13.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.37 17.03 13.84
Diluted EPS 18.37 17.03 13.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

