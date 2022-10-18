Mah Seamless Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,148.08 crore, up 41.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,148.08 crore in September 2022 up 41.5% from Rs. 811.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.05 crore in September 2022 up 32.7% from Rs. 92.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.68 crore in September 2022 up 28.88% from Rs. 155.71 crore in September 2021.

Mah Seamless EPS has increased to Rs. 18.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.84 in September 2021.

Mah Seamless shares closed at 873.45 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.55% returns over the last 6 months and 91.17% over the last 12 months.