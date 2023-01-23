 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mah Seamless Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,338.55 crore, up 17.48% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Seamless are:Net Sales at Rs 1,338.55 crore in December 2022 up 17.48% from Rs. 1,139.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 171.76 crore in December 2022 up 81.41% from Rs. 94.68 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.28 crore in December 2022 up 37.86% from Rs. 191.70 crore in December 2021.
Mah Seamless EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.13 in December 2021. Mah Seamless shares closed at 324.10 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.36% returns over the last 6 months and 27.01% over the last 12 months.
Maharashtra Seamless
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,338.491,410.781,139.40
Other Operating Income0.063.43--
Total Income From Operations1,338.551,414.211,139.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials807.20953.38855.39
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks75.36-25.21-80.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.3926.6521.42
Depreciation34.6234.3234.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses185.41209.52173.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax211.57215.55134.79
Other Income18.0921.5622.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax229.66237.11157.28
Interest9.3912.5111.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax220.27224.60145.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax220.27224.60145.52
Tax40.6840.8732.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities179.59183.73113.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period179.59183.73113.38
Minority Interest-0.16-0.01-9.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates-7.67-7.14-9.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates171.76176.5894.68
Equity Share Capital67.0033.5033.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.8226.3614.13
Diluted EPS12.8226.3614.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.8227.4214.13
Diluted EPS12.8226.3614.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mah Seamless #Maharashtra Seamless #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: Jan 23, 2023 07:22 pm