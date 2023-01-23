Mah Seamless Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,338.55 crore, up 17.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Seamless are:Net Sales at Rs 1,338.55 crore in December 2022 up 17.48% from Rs. 1,139.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 171.76 crore in December 2022 up 81.41% from Rs. 94.68 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.28 crore in December 2022 up 37.86% from Rs. 191.70 crore in December 2021.
Mah Seamless EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.13 in December 2021.
|Mah Seamless shares closed at 324.10 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.36% returns over the last 6 months and 27.01% over the last 12 months.
|Maharashtra Seamless
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,338.49
|1,410.78
|1,139.40
|Other Operating Income
|0.06
|3.43
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,338.55
|1,414.21
|1,139.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|807.20
|953.38
|855.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|75.36
|-25.21
|-80.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.39
|26.65
|21.42
|Depreciation
|34.62
|34.32
|34.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|185.41
|209.52
|173.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|211.57
|215.55
|134.79
|Other Income
|18.09
|21.56
|22.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|229.66
|237.11
|157.28
|Interest
|9.39
|12.51
|11.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|220.27
|224.60
|145.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|220.27
|224.60
|145.52
|Tax
|40.68
|40.87
|32.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|179.59
|183.73
|113.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|179.59
|183.73
|113.38
|Minority Interest
|-0.16
|-0.01
|-9.55
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-7.67
|-7.14
|-9.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|171.76
|176.58
|94.68
|Equity Share Capital
|67.00
|33.50
|33.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.82
|26.36
|14.13
|Diluted EPS
|12.82
|26.36
|14.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.82
|27.42
|14.13
|Diluted EPS
|12.82
|26.36
|14.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited