Madras Fert Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 813.05 crore, up 64.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madras Fertilizers are:

Net Sales at Rs 813.05 crore in June 2022 up 64.3% from Rs. 494.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.02 crore in June 2022 up 153.6% from Rs. 24.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.71 crore in June 2022 up 97.83% from Rs. 52.93 crore in June 2021.

Madras Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2021.

Madras Fert shares closed at 47.90 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.22% returns over the last 6 months and 56.03% over the last 12 months.

Madras Fertilizers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 813.05 776.97 494.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 813.05 776.97 494.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 566.54 499.50 306.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.97 1.52 1.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.79 -17.27 -1.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.63 26.98 25.89
Depreciation 3.00 -14.94 8.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 120.66 173.42 110.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.04 107.76 43.91
Other Income 1.67 26.13 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.71 133.89 44.80
Interest 19.06 33.85 19.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 82.65 100.04 24.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 82.65 100.04 24.85
Tax 19.63 4.67 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.02 95.37 24.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.02 95.37 24.85
Equity Share Capital 161.10 161.10 161.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.91 5.92 1.54
Diluted EPS 3.91 5.92 1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.91 5.92 1.54
Diluted EPS 3.91 5.92 1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
