Lyka Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore, down 39.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore in December 2022 down 39.21% from Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2022 down 279.83% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2022 down 73.49% from Rs. 12.60 crore in December 2021.