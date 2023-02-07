 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lyka Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore, down 39.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore in December 2022 down 39.21% from Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2022 down 279.83% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2022 down 73.49% from Rs. 12.60 crore in December 2021.

Lyka Labs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.13 22.13 28.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.13 22.13 28.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.07 5.82 5.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.14 2.67 2.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.46 0.15 0.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.30 4.50 3.82
Depreciation 3.33 3.46 2.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.86 4.26 3.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.11 1.28 9.81
Other Income 1.11 1.04 0.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 2.31 10.48
Interest 3.04 2.91 4.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.03 -0.60 5.88
Exceptional Items -6.90 -0.14 0.18
P/L Before Tax -9.93 -0.74 6.06
Tax 0.28 -0.34 0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.21 -0.40 5.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.21 -0.40 5.68
Equity Share Capital 28.69 28.69 28.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.57 -0.15 1.97
Diluted EPS -3.57 -0.15 1.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.57 -0.15 1.97
Diluted EPS -3.57 -0.15 1.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited