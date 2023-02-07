Lyka Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore, down 39.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.13 crore in December 2022 down 39.21% from Rs. 28.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2022 down 279.83% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2022 down 73.49% from Rs. 12.60 crore in December 2021.
Lyka Labs shares closed at 126.15 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.41% returns over the last 6 months and -19.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lyka Labs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.13
|22.13
|28.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.13
|22.13
|28.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.07
|5.82
|5.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.14
|2.67
|2.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.46
|0.15
|0.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.30
|4.50
|3.82
|Depreciation
|3.33
|3.46
|2.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.86
|4.26
|3.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|1.28
|9.81
|Other Income
|1.11
|1.04
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|2.31
|10.48
|Interest
|3.04
|2.91
|4.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.03
|-0.60
|5.88
|Exceptional Items
|-6.90
|-0.14
|0.18
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.93
|-0.74
|6.06
|Tax
|0.28
|-0.34
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.21
|-0.40
|5.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.21
|-0.40
|5.68
|Equity Share Capital
|28.69
|28.69
|28.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.57
|-0.15
|1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-3.57
|-0.15
|1.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.57
|-0.15
|1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-3.57
|-0.15
|1.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited