Lyka Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.82 crore, down 49.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.82 crore in December 2022 down 49.92% from Rs. 35.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2022 down 272.89% from Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 75.63% from Rs. 13.42 crore in December 2021.