Lyka Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.82 crore, down 49.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.82 crore in December 2022 down 49.92% from Rs. 35.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2022 down 272.89% from Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 75.63% from Rs. 13.42 crore in December 2021.

Lyka Labs
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.82 25.53 35.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.82 25.53 35.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.07 5.82 5.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.38 5.03 7.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.46 0.15 0.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.59 4.78 4.29
Depreciation 3.47 3.62 2.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.03 4.72 4.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.26 1.41 10.78
Other Income 1.06 1.19 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 2.60 11.18
Interest 3.08 3.03 4.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.28 -0.44 6.54
Exceptional Items -7.01 -0.21 0.18
P/L Before Tax -10.29 -0.64 6.72
Tax 0.23 -0.30 0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.52 -0.34 6.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -0.04 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.52 -0.38 6.28
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -10.52 -0.38 6.09
Equity Share Capital 28.69 28.69 28.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.64 -0.14 2.11
Diluted EPS -3.64 -0.14 2.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.64 -0.14 2.11
Diluted EPS -3.64 -0.14 2.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited