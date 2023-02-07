Lyka Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.82 crore, down 49.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.82 crore in December 2022 down 49.92% from Rs. 35.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2022 down 272.89% from Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 75.63% from Rs. 13.42 crore in December 2021.
Lyka Labs shares closed at 126.15 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.41% returns over the last 6 months and -19.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Lyka Labs
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.82
|25.53
|35.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.82
|25.53
|35.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.07
|5.82
|5.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.38
|5.03
|7.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.46
|0.15
|0.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.59
|4.78
|4.29
|Depreciation
|3.47
|3.62
|2.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.03
|4.72
|4.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|1.41
|10.78
|Other Income
|1.06
|1.19
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|2.60
|11.18
|Interest
|3.08
|3.03
|4.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.28
|-0.44
|6.54
|Exceptional Items
|-7.01
|-0.21
|0.18
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.29
|-0.64
|6.72
|Tax
|0.23
|-0.30
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.52
|-0.34
|6.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-0.04
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.52
|-0.38
|6.28
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.19
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.52
|-0.38
|6.09
|Equity Share Capital
|28.69
|28.69
|28.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.64
|-0.14
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.64
|-0.14
|2.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.64
|-0.14
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|-3.64
|-0.14
|2.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
