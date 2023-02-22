LTIMindtree Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,325.90 crore, up 26.42% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,325.90
|7,949.40
|6,586.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,325.90
|7,949.40
|6,586.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5,096.50
|4,771.10
|3,873.30
|Depreciation
|160.90
|164.10
|134.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,925.00
|1,602.00
|1,342.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,143.50
|1,412.20
|1,236.10
|Other Income
|154.10
|119.70
|166.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,297.60
|1,531.90
|1,402.30
|Interest
|36.40
|36.40
|30.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,261.20
|1,495.50
|1,372.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,261.20
|1,495.50
|1,372.10
|Tax
|296.20
|366.60
|345.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|965.00
|1,128.90
|1,026.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|965.00
|1,128.90
|1,026.80
|Equity Share Capital
|29.60
|17.50
|17.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|15,225.10
|14,352.80
|12,835.10
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|32.62
|38.18
|34.75
|Diluted EPS
|32.58
|38.18
|34.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|32.62
|38.18
|34.75
|Diluted EPS
|32.58
|38.18
|34.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited