LTIMindtree Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,325.90 crore, up 26.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,325.90 crore in December 2022 up 26.42% from Rs. 6,586.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 965.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.02% from Rs. 1,026.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,458.50 crore in December 2022 down 5.06% from Rs. 1,536.30 crore in December 2021.