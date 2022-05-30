 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lovable Lingeri Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore, down 13.26% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lovable Lingerie are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore in March 2022 down 13.26% from Rs. 25.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 down 44.59% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 85.23% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2021.

Lovable Lingeri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.11 in March 2021.

Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 131.15 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.71% returns over the last 6 months and 2.30% over the last 12 months.

Lovable Lingerie
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.42 29.50 25.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.42 29.50 25.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.03 11.45 6.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.42 1.28 0.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.68 -2.53 1.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.97 5.73 4.98
Depreciation 0.40 0.42 0.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.08 10.09 13.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.80 3.05 -0.97
Other Income 2.84 0.63 3.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 3.68 2.55
Interest 0.01 0.01 -0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 3.66 2.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.03 3.66 2.59
Tax -0.87 1.00 0.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.91 2.66 1.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.91 2.66 1.64
Equity Share Capital 14.80 14.80 14.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 1.80 1.11
Diluted EPS 0.61 1.80 1.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 1.80 1.11
Diluted EPS 0.61 1.80 1.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 08:21 pm
