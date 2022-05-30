Lovable Lingeri Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore, down 13.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore in March 2022 down 13.26% from Rs. 25.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 down 44.59% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 85.23% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2021.

Lovable Lingeri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.11 in March 2021.

Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 131.15 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.71% returns over the last 6 months and 2.30% over the last 12 months.